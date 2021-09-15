Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $241.84. 863,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,620. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.20. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

