Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.92

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 205558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

