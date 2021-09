Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.92

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 205558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

