Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $560,100.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $560,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 162 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $6,480.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82.

NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,709. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $12,032,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

