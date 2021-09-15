Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 7.19% of Cousins Properties worth $393,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $11,158,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

