Covalent Market Capitalization Reaches $70.60 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $70.60 million and $13.40 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

