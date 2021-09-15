Covesting (COV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $246,138.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Covesting has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $246,138.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

