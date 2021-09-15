Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.19. 1,730,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,433,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $4,415,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

