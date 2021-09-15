Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.79. 5,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

