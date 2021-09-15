Cream Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.09 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $102.86 million and $6.09 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $166.88 or 0.00347846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00149899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00807994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046454 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

