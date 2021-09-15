Cred Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392,559.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $392,559.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00147409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.27 or 0.00857096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

