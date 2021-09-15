Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.15% of Credit Acceptance worth $437,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $8,970,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $606.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.33. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

