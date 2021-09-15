Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €76.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €64.32 ($75.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

