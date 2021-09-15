Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Down 0.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s share price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 361,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 849,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.