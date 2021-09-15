Creditcoin Price Reaches $4.03 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $5.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00008469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.71 or 0.99963303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

