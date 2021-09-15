Credits Market Cap Achieves $6.63 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $6.63 million and $181,844.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.