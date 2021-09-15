Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

