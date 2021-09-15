Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Up 12%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 1,521,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 613,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.64 million and a P/E ratio of -34.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

