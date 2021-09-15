Critical Contrast: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 13 0 2.93

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $55.31, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.69 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.34

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.