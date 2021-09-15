Critical Survey: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 6.40% 25.55% 8.51% ASE Technology 6.89% 14.98% 5.97%

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 8.19 -$46.08 million $0.39 161.79 ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.23 $960.49 million $0.43 21.14

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats ASE Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

