Critical Survey: Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) versus Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Arkema 12.82% 11.67% 5.72%

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Arkema’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.12 -$32.23 million N/A N/A Arkema $9.01 billion 1.17 $379.24 million $5.83 23.63

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Parkson Retail Group and Arkema, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arkema 1 6 6 0 2.38

Arkema has a consensus price target of $126.72, suggesting a potential downside of 8.02%. Given Arkema’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Parkson Retail Group.

Summary

Arkema beats Parkson Retail Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

