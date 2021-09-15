Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. 63,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. Crocs has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

