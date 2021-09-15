Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of CROX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,900. Crocs has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

