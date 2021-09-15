CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.31 ($12.13) and traded as high as €10.80 ($12.71). CropEnergies shares last traded at €10.80 ($12.71), with a volume of 89,891 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.74. The stock has a market cap of $942.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

