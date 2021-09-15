CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average is $228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

