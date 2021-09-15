Crown (CRW) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2,179.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,987.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.01354439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00572626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00326020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046331 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,044,837 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

