Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00013936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,419 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.