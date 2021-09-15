Crust (CRU) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

