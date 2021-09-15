CryptEx (CRX) Price Up 4.2% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $4,221.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $14.83 or 0.00030895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,086.75 or 1.00175782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00070560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00071457 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.