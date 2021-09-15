CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $727,470.17 and approximately $4,542.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

