CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.09

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $46,228.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

