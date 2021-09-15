CryptoPing Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.90 million and $76.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

