CryptoSoul Reaches Market Cap of $662,914.97 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $662,914.97 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00110512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00553611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

