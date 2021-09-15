CryptoTask Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $738,618.50 and approximately $68,776.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

