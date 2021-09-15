CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.