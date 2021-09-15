CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.10% of CubeSmart worth $382,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

