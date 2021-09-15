CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $412,718.86

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $412,718.86 and $5,870.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $54.18 or 0.00112807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00127423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.96 or 0.07259605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.29 or 0.99797859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.37 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.