Curate Price Tops $3.18 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

