CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CURR opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 469.15% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.