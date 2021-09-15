CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.42. 3,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 103.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 144,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

