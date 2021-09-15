CUTcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and $79.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00055794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00118124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.70 or 0.00538632 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019692 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,977,309 coins and its circulating supply is 145,977,309 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.