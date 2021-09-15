Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Cutera worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $883.82 million, a PE ratio of 136.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.