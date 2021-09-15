cVault.finance Price Hits $16,565.72 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16,565.72 or 0.34458566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $165.66 million and approximately $301,234.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00148561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00837644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046178 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

