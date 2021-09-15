CVCoin Price Tops $13.03 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $13.03 or 0.00027180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $161.36 million and approximately $236,743.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00184497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.35 or 0.07402194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.78 or 0.99889131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.00893727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

