CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $60.73

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.73, but opened at $63.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

