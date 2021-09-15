CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,665,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. 51,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,591. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

