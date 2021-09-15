CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 589.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 340,587 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

