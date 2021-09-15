CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 189,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 282,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.