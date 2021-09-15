CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00384834 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,077.86 or 1.00007392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00069477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00071131 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

