Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine Purchases 5,000 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,129.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CYTH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,218.88% and a negative return on equity of 132.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.