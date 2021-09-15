Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Hits $7.92 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.92 million and $435,215.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $478.34 or 0.00997994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,549 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

